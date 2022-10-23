SHEPHERD — Mason County Eastern’s Nate Wing won the Michigan Class D Cross Country State Championship race Saturday at Shepherd High School, and the Cardinals finished in fourth place overall.

Wing defeated the field by nearly 11 seconds, running ahead of Hillsdale Academy’s Thomas Holm.

“Nate was awesome. He got his (personal record) over there at one of the most important races,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “He got a little individual trophy for finishing first.”

Eastern’s Alex Tyndall was the Cardinals’ No. 2 runner on Saturday, finishing 13th. Luke Niedzielski was 28th and Peter Hybza was 29th. Ron Hasenbank was Eastern’s fifth runner at 39th. The top 30 runners earned All-State.

Knizacky was glad that each of his runners were able to edge ahead of Franfort in a match-up of the coming regional Saturday at Buckley.

Pentwater’s Abe VanDuinen led three Falcons to those All-State honors as he was 15th. He was joined by Kaleb Brown and Mitchel Daniels.

“Overall, Abie kind of struggled today,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “Mitchel struggled. All the rest of the boys set personal bests. I was super excited for James (Davis) in particular; senior year. For him to get his personal best, that was great.

“We were hoping to score a little bit higher.”

The Cardinals were edged by four points by Hillsdale Academy. Three Oaks River Valley won the title and Adrian Lenawee Christian was the runner-up. Pentwater’s boys were sixth.

Hillsdale Academy won the girls title as Mason County Eastern finished seventh. Pentwater’s girls were 14th.

Eastern’s girls were led by Lucy Shoup, who finished eighth. Lauren Niedzielski was 15th. Also being named All-State was Olivia Wing.

“Lucy had a good race. Laura and Olivia were in the 21s. That’s respectable going into the regional,” Knizacky said.

The Falcons were led by Anna VanDuinen with a 47th place finish.

Both schools race again Tuesday afternoon at the Cardinal Classic hosted by Mason County Eastern.

Boys team results: Three Oaks River Valley 79, Adrian Lenawee Christian 85, Hillsdale Academy 93, Mason County Eastern 97, Frankfort 109, Pentwater 180, Battle Creek St. Philip 213, Webberville 222, Leland 234, Breckenridge 236, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 258, Mackinaw City 281, Fairview 319, Camden-Frontier 378, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 431, Hale 464.

Mason County Eastern boys: 1-Nathan Wing 16:40.5. 13-Alex Tyndall, 17:50.5. 28-Luke Niedzielski, 18:13.9. 29-Peter Hybza, 18:14.6. 39-Ron Hasenbank, 18:53.5. 41-Henry Malburg, 18:58.1. 61-Clay Shoup, 19:25.5.

Pentwater boys: 15-Abe VanDuinen, 17:52.2. 23-Kaleb Brown, 18:03.6. 34-Mitchel Daniels, 18:43.5. 62-Wyatt Roberts, 19:25.8. 72-James Davis, 19:41.8. 88-Ben Merten, 20:52.5. 134-Bode Powell, 25:59.4.

Girls team results: Hillsdale Academy 74, Buckley 143, Breckenridge 144, Leland 158, Pittsford 161, Hudsonville Libertas Christian 168, Mason County Eastern 175, Frankfort 202, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 206, Fowler 241, Gaylord St. Mary 245, Camden-Frontier 254, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 262, Pentwater 333, Wolverine 354, Battle Creek St. Philip 398.

Mason County Eastern girls: 8-Lucy Shoup, 20:35.6. 15-Lauren Niedzielski, 21:18.4. 26-Olivia Wing, 21:57.6. 69-Chloe Ninon Treguier, 24:57.6. 93-Elena Hopkins, 26:31.7. 111-Payton Haynes, 29:34.9. 116-Isabella Gulembo, 30:21.5.

Pentwater girls: 47-Anna VanDuinen, 23:30.5. 58-Isabel Lopez, 24:11.9. 106-Evalena Jeruzal, 28:25.5. 108-Lauren Davis, 28:49.0. 117-Ireland Breitner, 30:29.4.