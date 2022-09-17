EVART — Mason County Eastern’s boys cross country team finished second in the small school division of the Evart Invitational Saturday morning at Springhill Camps in Evart.

Otsego County North Trails — a independent high school that is not in the Michigan High School Athletic Association, edged the Cardinals for first place. Carson City-Crystal was a distant third for the boys.

North Trails also won the girls race with Leland finishing second. Grand Traverse Academy was third, edging Mason County Eastern as the Mustangs’ sixth runner finished better than the Cardinals’.

The boys race was won by Eastern’s Nathan Wing as he clocked a time of 17:21.9. The Cardinals’ Luke Niedzielski was eighth, Alex Tyndall was ninth and Peter Hybza was 11th. Clay Shoup rounded out Eastern’s top five at 21st.

Wing was the second-fastest on the course with large school winner Brad White of Clare being the only one faster than him.

Lucy Shoup led the Cardinals’ girls as she was fourth. Lauren Niedzielski was eighth, and Olivia Wing finished 15th.

Leland’s Ella Knudsen won the girls race.

Boys team results: Otsego County North Trails 41, Mason County Eastern 50, Carson City-Crystal 113, Mount Pleasant Central Michigan Homeschool 121, Leland 153, Grand Traverse Academy 170, Fowler 188, Stanton Butternut Homeschool 198, Vestaburg 250, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 258, Fulton 287, Marion 293, Mesick 298, Cadillac Heritage Christian 321.

Mason County Eastern boys: 1-Nathan Wing, 17:21.9. 8-Luke Niedzielski, 19:13.6. 9-Alex Tyndall, 19:16.8. 11-Peter Hybza, 19:21.8. 21-Clay Shoup, 20:04.8. 23-Ron Hasenbank, 20:11.2. 26-Henry Malburg, 20:22.4. 65-Mason Perski, 25:55.2.

Girls team results: Otsego County North Trails 44, Leland 67, Grand Traverse Academy 89, Mason County Eastern 89, Vestaburg 126, Fowler 153, Fulton 227, Fife Lake Forest Area 229, Brethren 243, Mount Pleasant Central Michigan Homeschool Athletics 247, Carson City-Crystal 256, Marion 257, Stanton Butternut Homeschool 290.

Mason County Eastern girls: 4-Lucy Shoup, 21:48.4. 8-Lauren Niedzielski, 22:55.3. 15-Olivia Wing, 24:02.8. 28-Elizabeth Logan, 27:02.6. 34-Elena Hopkins, 27:39.2. 37-Isabella Gulembo, 28:19.7. 39-Chloe Ninon Treguier, 28:33.2.