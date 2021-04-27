SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s boys and girls track teams picked up West Michigan Conference victories against North Muskegon Tuesday at Spartan Community Field.
The Spartans’ boys won, 86-47. The girls defeated the Norse, 63-37.
“The boys ran terrific,” said Central coach Patrick Nelson. “Several athletes ran events they have never run before. It was a compelte team win.”
Nelson noted Kyle Fulton set three personal records while Ethan Wood set two personal records. Fulton threw in the shot put and discus while also taking second to teammate H.B. Nichols in the 300-meter hurdles.
Wood won the pole vault and long jump, and the the long jump was by more than a foot.
Andrew Quinn swept the throws, winning the discus by mor ethan 40 feet and the discus by more than 9 feet.
Jay Danielson was also a double-winner, taking the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. Alex Gajeski won the 100. The Spartans won three of the four relays.
“The (girls) team ran very well; many personal bests were set,” he said.
Nyah Tyron dominated in four individual events.
Jayden Baker and Ava Brooks were double winners with each running a leg of the 400-meter relay. Baker won the 100 and Brooks won the 200. Amya Battice won the discus and shot put.