MUSKEGON — Mason County Central’s boys cross country team finished as the runner-up at the Oakridge Invitational Saturday behind a powerful Sparta squad.
Sparta ran a perfect score while the local Spartans edged the Fruitport Trojans by four points.
“We knew looking at the runners from Sparta, that we believed Fruitport was the team we needed to beat,” said Central coach Ed Sanders.
The Spartans had seven runners earn medals, he said. They were Gavin Shirey, Gage Tyron, Spencer Johnson, Jay Danielson, Cullen Krause-McCarty and Jack VanderHaag. Braylin Thurow earned a medal in the junior varsity race.
The girls team finished fourth behind Sparta, Fruitport and Muskegon Catholic. Nyah Tyron and Jayden Baker each earned medals, Sanders said.
“I was real pelased with the guys side of things. They’ve worked hard. Nayah and Jayden Baker ran some nice races,” Sanders said.
Boys team results: Sparta 15, Mason County Central 63, Fruitport 67, Muskegon Catholic 140, Ravenna 146, Holton 148, Shelby 186
Mason County Central boys: 10-Gavin Shirey, 18:49.16. 12-Gage Tyron, 18:58.01. 15-Spencer Johnson, 19:23.09. 18-Jay Danielson, 19:31.17. 20-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 19:38.46. 26-Jack VanderHaag, 20:39.64. 29-Thomas Wagner, 20:47.90. 36-Hunter White, 21:11.50.
Girls team results: Sparta 17, Fruitport 86, Muskegon Catholic 95, Mason County Central 109, Ravenna 130, Holton 130, Oakridge 133.
Mason County Central girls: 5-Nyah Tyron, 22:15.57. 26-Jayden Baker, 25:01.78. 28-Jaden Petersen, 25:21.31. 29-Emily Adams, 25:33.32. 38-Gabby Jensen, 26:18.16. 44-Gracie Weinert, 27;32.44. 50-AshlynRose Kelley, 30:13.66. 51-Mya Sterley, 31:38.47.