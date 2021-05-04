MUSKEGON — Mason County Central’s boys track team swept West Michigan Conference duals Tuesday in beating Oakridge and Montague in Oakridge while the girls split their duals.
The boys track team defeated Oakridge, 92-44, and Montague, 83-54. The Spartans’ girls team beat Oakridge, 69-45, but lost to Montague, 89-39.
Spartans assistant Kate Cooper said the trio in the hurdles, Nick Trivisonno, Max Nichols and Jeremiah Patterson performed well.
Andrew Quinn swept the throwing events.
Jay Danielson put in a great 1,600 meter, Cooper said, as he was the runner-up.
Russell Schade and Alex Gajeski finished 1-2 in the 400. Gage Tyron won the 800. The 800-meter relay team of Keegan Dunn, Nichols, Ethan Wood and Gajeski won. Tyron teamed with Dunn, Wood and Schade to win the 1,600 relay. Schade, Tyron and Danielson were joined by Thomas Wagner to win the 3,200 relay.
Patterson won the high jump, and Wood won the pole vault.
For the girls team, Nyah Tyron won four individual events: the long jump, the 400 and both hurdles. Cooper said Marissa Quillan ran well in the 800 and 1,600-meter relay. Jaden Petersen ran well in her events.
The Spartans saw Reaghan Brooks get a personal record in the discus by 9 feet while Mackenzie Singleton won the discus and threw a new personal record in the shot put.
Each girl scored a point against Oakridge.