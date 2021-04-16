NEWAYGO — Mason County Central’s boys track team finished third at the Newaygo Invitational Friday afternoon with the girls finishing fourth.
“We had several individual (personal records) today. Boys ran great,” said Central boys coach Patrick Nelson.
White Cloud won the boys side with Kent City edging the Spartans by six points. Kent City ran away with the girls division followed by White Cloud, Newaygo and Central.
Ethan Wood won the pole vault and the long jump.
Alex Gajeski was second in the 100-meter dash, edged by Reed City’s Noah Jones by 0.1 seconds. He was also the runner-up in the 200-meter dash.
The boys’ 400-meter relay team of Jermiah Patterson, Nick Trivisonno, Wood and Gajeski finished second. Gajeski teamed with Keegan Dunn, Russell Schade and Gage Tyron in the 1,600-meter relay.
Jay Danielson and Gavin Shirey teamed with Schade and Tyron to finish third in the 3,200-meter relay.
Max Nichols was in a tie for second in the high jump.
Nyah Tyron won the 100-meter hurdles by nearly two seconds on the field, and she won the 300-meter hurdles by nearly 10 seconds. She also took the 200-meter dash, beating the field by more than 1.5 seconds.
Tyron teamed with Jayden Baker, Marissa Quinlan and Jaden Petersen to finish second in the 800-meter relay.