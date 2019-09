MUSKEGON — Mason County Central's boys cross country team finished third at the Oakridge Invitational Saturday in Muskegon.

"We ran really well," Central coach Ed Sanders said. "We finished third behind a good Sparta team and a good Cadillac team. My No. 1 and No. 2 runners, Gage Tyron and Gavin Shirey ran well. Zach Quinn ran pretty well. Our grouping is solid and good."

