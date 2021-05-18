RAVENNA — Mason County Central’s boys track team was third at the West Michigan Conference championship meet Tuesday while the Spartans’ girls were fourth in Ravenna.
Whitehall’s teams swept the top honors. The Vikings’ boys dominated with Hart finishing second. The Vikings’ girls edged Montague by eight points, 134 to 126, and Hart was third with 123 points.
Andrew Quinn scored WMC titles in the shot put and discus for Mason County Central.
Alex Gajeski was second in the 200 and third in the 100. Ethan Wood finished second in the pole vault and was fifth in the long jump.
Gage Tyron took fifth in the 1,600 and sixth in the 800. Max Nichols finished fifth in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Russell Schade finished fourth in the 400. Gavin Shirey was sixth in the 3,200.
The 400 relay team of Keegan Dunn, Schade, Wood and Gajeski were second. The 800 relay team of Thomas Wagner, Dunn, Nick Trivisonno and Nichols were sixth. Schade, Tyron, Wood and Gajeski teamed to finish third in the 1,600 relay. The 3,200 relay team of Tyron, Wagner, Schade and Jay Danielson were second.
Hart’s Alex Enns won the 1,600 league championship with teammate Noah Bosley third and Seeth Ackley sixth. Ackley was also fourth in the 3,200.
Mason Contreras won the high jump. Michael Tubbs won the long jump and finished fifth in the 100.
Spencer Vander Zwaag was one of three top-six runners in the 400 as he was second. Wyatt Dean was fifth and Easton Vander Zwaag was sixth.
Clayton Ackley was the runner-up in the 800 with Joseph Vanderstelt and Max Nienhuis fourth and fifth, respectively.
Kellen Kimes finished second in the discus.
Christopher Clark-Smith was sixth in the 110 hurdles. Caleb Westerbeek was fifth in the 300 hurdles, and Juan Sarabia was sixth.
Ravin Gale, Hunter Chaffee, JoseLuis Andeverde and Theodore Stone was third in the 400 relay. Tubbs and Dean teamed with Easton and Spencer Vander Zwaag were second in the 800 relay. Tubbs, Dean, Enns and Spencer Vander Zwaag were second in the 1,600 relay.
Nyah Tyron led the Spartans as she swept the hurdles events while taking third in the 200 and fourth in the long jump.
Mackenzie Singleton finished second in the discus and fifth in the shot put. Amya Battice was fourth in the shot put.
Central’s 400 relay team of Bryce Stevens, Battice, Marissa Quillan and Jayden Baker were fifth. Ava Brooks, Baker, Jaden Petersen and Quillan teamed to finish fourth in the 1,600 relay. Brooks, Baker, Quillan and Petersen were fifth in the 3,200 relay.
Audrianna Enns won the 400 and 800 for the Pirates. In the 800, the Pirates finished 1-2-3-4 with Savannah Ackley second, Alyson Enns third and Lynae Ackley fourth.
Alyson Enns won the 1,600, and Lynae Ackley finished second. Alyson Enns also won the 3,200 with Savannah Ackley second and Lynae Ackley third. Savannah Ackley was also fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Aspen Boutell finished fifth in the 100. Savanna Owens was sixth in the 200. Creed finished fifth in the long jump.
The team of Lynessa Fielder, Sienna Radovich, Abby Pretty and Layla Creed were fourth in the 400 relay. Audrianna Enns, VanderLaan, Savanna Owens and Boutel were third in the 800 relay. VanderLaan, Boutell, Owens and Audrianna Enns were second in the 1,600 relay. Creed, VanderLaan, Pretty and Savannah Ackley won the 3,200 relay.