BEAL CITY — Mason County Central’s competitive cheerleading team came within 5.26 points of advancing in the MHSAA tournament Saturday at the Division 4 district hosted by Beal City.
The Spartans scored 661.60 points to Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian’s 664.86 points. NorthPointe was the fourth and final regional qualifier out of the district. Pewamo-Westphalia was the district champion with 731.48 points while Hart finished as the runner-up with 687.86 points.
The Spartans scored 200.50 points in the first round, and then had 190.80 points in the second round. After the two rounds, Central was in third place overall. But both Breckenridge and NorthPointe Christian scored better in the third round to get past the Spartans. Central had 270.30 points in the third round.
Division 3
District at Grand Rapids West Catholic
GRAND RAPIDS — Ludington’s competitive cheerleading team finished seventh at the 10-team MHSAA Division 4 district hosted by Grand Rapids West Catholic Saturday.
The Orioles scored 555.30 points total. Belding, the fourth and final qualifying team scored 608.30 points. The district champion was Comstock Park with 732.08 points.
Ludington scored 174.30 points in the first round. In the second round, the Orioles scored 149.50 points, but also took 18 points in deductions. Ludington finished the day with 249.50 points.