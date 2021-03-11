MONTAGUE — Mason County Central's competitive cheerleading team finished in a tie for third place in the final standings of the West Michigan Conference race Wednesday evening following the fourth and final jamboree hosted in Montague.
The Spartans tied Shelby for third place in the league standings. Hart won the title, sweeping all four jamborees. Whitehall, who the Spartans were jockeying with for second place, were the league runner-up.
In Thursday's jamboree, Central finished fourth with 606.25 points, but it was in part because some of the Spartans are sidelined because of COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
"We were missing two of our starting young ladies, one in Round 1 and two in Round 2," said Central coach Cheri Stibitz. "The girls did a phenomenal job in Round 1. AshlynRose Kelley did a fantastic job of stepping up into place in Round 1. She was initially in Round 1, and when we went down to five girls, we took her out. But she stepped up."
Hart scored 655.59 points in the final jamboree followed by Whitehall's 653.02 points. Shelby scored 636.15 points for third place, and the Spartans had 606.25 points. Montague was fifth with 559.02 points, and North Muskegon had 524.56 points.
The Spartans' third round score continues to be very good, but Stibitz said their second round score remains a problem spot. She said the COVID-19 protocols should be lifted for some members of the team on Monday. That will give Central time to practice ahead of its district near the end of next week.