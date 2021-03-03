HART — Mason County Central’s competitive cheerleading team finished in second place at Wednesday’s West Michigan Conference jamboree, less than four points behind jamboree winner Hart in Hart.
The Pirates had 622.64 points while the Spartans finished with 618.8 points. Shelby was third with 578.6 points.
Central coach Cheri Stibitz chalked up the good finish to some changes that were made to the third round.
“We started competing this season with six girls in each round. We did some evaluating with our tumbling skills in the third round and we decided to take out a competitor to get our point-structure down,” she said. “I think it was super important and an integral reason why we did so well.”
The MHSAA rules dictate that the same number of competitors have to be on the mat in both the first and third rounds, meaning the Spartans needed to make some adjustments to their first round, too.
“We changed everything (with the first round). It’s not where it needs to be,” Stibitz said. “We just have a lot of formation-tweaking to do.”
The rough spot for the Spartans was in the second round, she said. Early on during the WMC jamborees, the Spartans were struck with bad luck. Wednesday, Stibitz said her team was “OK.”
“There’s some important things we need to fix. They’re things that will be easily fixed in the future,” she said.
Central’s strength this season appears to be the third round. The Spartans trailed Hart by roughly 30 points, and they turned in their best performance of the season by 10 points. Central’s third-round score was 30 points better than the other teams at the jamboree, Stibitz said.
Whitehall was fourth with 578.08 points followed by Montague (532.52) and North Muskegon (479.96) to round out the jamboree.
The Spartans host their invitational Friday evening with two sessions. Shelby and North Muskegon will be in the first session while Hart, Ludington and Central will be in the second session.