HOUGHTON LAKE — Mason County Central’s competitive cheerleading team finished third in a four-team pod at the Houghton Lake Invitational last Saturday.
The Spartans scored 559.4 points, behind Grand Rapids North Pointe Christian’s 579.68 points and Evart’s 573.24 points. Oscoda finished fourth with 301.62 points.
“The tournaments look a lot different,” said Central coach Cheri Stibitz. “We can only compete in a heat of four. There were 15 teams in the competition itself, but in our heat, there were only four teams.”
The competition was the first for the Spartans after their first week of contact practices. Stibitz said the Spartans’ first round was “rough,” and she chalked it up to missing a key contributor to the team. The Spartans also competed without a complete third round.
“Because of the COVID rules, we were not able to start. We were about go to with about a minute of a (third) round,” Stibitz said.
She said the work of Emily Adams and Angeleah Arnold went well, too.