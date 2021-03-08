SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's competitive cheerleading team finished second at its invitational Friday night in Scottville.
Hart won the invitational with 658.74 points with host Central finishing with 623.7 points. Shelby was third with 593.4 points, Ludington scored 522.45 points and North Muskegon had 485.36 points.
"Overall, this was my girls' best performance," said Central coach Cheri Stibitz. "It wasn't our best Round 1 score, but it was close to the top. We were able to make some important changes for Round 2. In Round 3, we did a fantastic job. It was the second most points all-season."