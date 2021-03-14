GRAND RAPIDS — Mason County Central's competitive cheerleading team finished second in a three-team invitational hosted by Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian Saturday.
The Spartans scored 641 points while host NorthPointe Christian scored 656.4 points. Leslie finished third with 605.28 points.
"We had our best Round 1 and Round 2 scores to date," said Central coach Cheri Stibitz. "We did have a couple of things go not as planned in Round 3. Things did not go well like we typically do… We have made a lot of changes in our second round, and that was lucrative for us."
Two Spartans were out on COVID-19 close contacts, and the are expected to return this week. Central will practice ahead of the postseason coming later this week.