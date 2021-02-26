SHELBY — The Mason County Central competitive cheerleading team finished third at Thursday's West Michigan Conference jamboree hosted by Shelby.
The Spartans scored 600 points with Hart finishing in first with 631.02 points and followed by Whitehall with 618.4 points. Shelby was fourth with 566.24 points, North Muskegon scored 541.58 points and Montague rounded out the scoring with 530.24 points.
"That was our goal (of finishing third)," said Central coach Cheri Stibitz. "Our goal has always been to be third place, but noticing what Whitehall's score was, I don't think second place is unattainable."
The Spartans got a boost when senior Jazmin Baugus returned to the lineup, and her impact on the competition went well.
"She has our No. 1 spot in rounds one and two, and it was nice to have her back," Stibitz said. "I think our scores were reflective of that with her just being in the middle with some of our jumps."
Central also was able to have a complete third round, and Stibitz said her team did well in compacting what is normally a two-month process into a two-week process.
"Everything had to go right, and everything had to hit. We were maxed out on points per judge for variety and difficulty," she said. "We had the highest Round 3 score by almost 10 points of everyone there. I'm just so proud. That is something in our goals that we have been working on so far… It's pretty awesome."
Stibitz praised the work of Brooke Wood. Wood joined the team ahead of districts last year after being on the junior varsity team. On Thursday, Wood's skills shined.
"The safety judges commented on her as a competitor," Stibitz said. "It is nice to know that she is so young and willing to step up."
Stibitz said the team's first round went really well after making some adjustments and changes. She said the week's practices ahead will be focusing on the second round.
The Spartans are in a tie for third in the WMC race with Shelby with Hart on top and Whitehall second. Central is competing at an invitational Saturday at Holland West Ottawa. The third WMC jamboree is Wednesday in Hart.