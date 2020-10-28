WHITE CLOUD — The Mason County Central girls grabbed their first victory of the season with help from Nyah Tyron's first place finish while the boys team claimed a third place finish Tuesday at the Run Around the Cloud event hosted by White Cloud.
The Spartan boys finished in a tie for second with White Cloud but lost a tiebreaker to fall to third place.
MCC had three top 10 finishers with Gavin Shirey and Jay Danielson finishing seventh and eighth while Gage Tyron placed 10th.
There were no results at the time of posting for the girls race.
Boys team results: Grand Rapids Chariots of Fire 23, White Cloud 49, Mason County Central 49, Grand Rapids Union 104
Mason County Central: 7-Gavin Shirey, 19:01.68, 8-Jay Danielson, 19:09.95, 10-Gage Tyron, 19:19.17, 12-Spencer Johnson, 19:30.11, 17-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 20:32.12, 23-Thomas Wagner, 20:48.85, 26-Hunter White, 21:42.49, 27:Zane McCabe, 21:51.00, 30-Braylin Thurow, 22:32.14, 33-Keegan Dunn, 22:43.01, 44-Colton Bartlett, 25:24.82, 50-Taiden Kovolski, 28:47.11