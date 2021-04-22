SHELBY — Mason County Central's boys golf team finished seventh at the first West Michigan Conference jamboree of the season hosted by Oakridge at Oceana Golf Club in Shelby.
"It was the first nine-hole jamboree for the young Spartans," said Central coach Tim Genson. "These scores set a bar for us to improve on."
Kolden Myer and Jacob Maidens each shot a 59 for Central. Ryan Budzynski scored a 73 and Wyatt Green shot a 77. As a team, the Spartans had a score of 268.
Whitehall won the jamboree with a 188. North Muskegon was the runner-up.