NORTH MUSKEGON — Mason County Central boys golf coach Tim Genson was looking for improvement at Thursday’s West Michigan Conference jamboree at Lincoln Golf Club, and he got it in the Spartans’ scores.
However, the Spartans finished seventh.
“We had a nice improvement tonight,” Genson said. “All the boys scored better this week. That’s what we’re looking for, consistent improvement.”
Kolden Myer led the Spartans with a 52 followed by Jacob Maidens with a 57, Ryan Budzynski with a 58 and Wyatt Green with a 75. As a team, Central shot a 242.
North Muskegon and Whitehall tied for the top honors with each school scoring a 182. Montague shot a 193. Shelby scored a 200 followed by Oakrige with a 203 and Hart with a 217.