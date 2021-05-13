BENZONIA — Mason County Central’s track teams competed at the non-traditional Garland Relays hosted by Benzie Central Tuesday in Benzonia.
Nearly each event was run as a relay.
The Spartans’ girls team was sixth out of the 10 schools at the invite.
Amya Battice and Mackenzie Singleton combined to finish fourth in both the shot put and the discus, said Central girls coach Ben Nelson. The 3,200-meter relay team of Ava Brooks, Marissa Quillan, Jayden Baker and Jaden Petersen finished fourth.
Baker and Nyah Tyron combined to be fourth in the 100. Tyron and Brooks were second in the 200. Tyron and Petersen were third in the 800.
The 1,600 relay team of Brooks, Baker, Petersen and Tyron were third.
“Nyah had another outstanding day winning the 400 and 800,” Nelson said. “Running the 800 for the first time ever, she ran a very competitive 2:27, which is the best MCC girls’ time since 2002.”
Ludington didn't bring a large team to the event, but RyAnn Rohrer and Lindy Murphy did well. Rohrer won the shot put and Murphy was second in the pole vault.
The Central boys team was seventh out of nine schools.
“Very competitive meet,” said Central boys coach Patrick Nelson. “We will see many of those teams at regionals next Friday in Benzie.”
Ethan Wood set a personal best in winning the pole vault and Andrew Quinn threw a personal best in the shot put.
Gage Tyron ran the two distance relays as well as the 800 and 1,600. Tyron joined Russell Schade, Thomas Wagner and Jay Danielson to finish third in the 3,200 relay. Tyron, Schade, Wood and Alex Gajeski were third in the 1,600 relay.
Ludington's Chazz Rohrer won the discus and took second in the shot put. Caleb Smith was the runner-up in the high jump and Lucas Peterson finished second in the hurdles.