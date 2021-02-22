BRETHREN — Mason County Central’s competitive cheerleading team finished second at the Brethren Invitational Saturday.
Hart won the Brethren Invitational with 684.38 points with the Spartans scoring 609.10 points. East Jordan finished third with 604.8 points followed by Ludington with 551.8 points and Lake City with 305 points.
“This was a much better showing than last Wednesday or the Saturday before,” said Central coach Cheri Stibitz. “We improved in every single round, and mainly in the first round which was a big struggle for us. We are working on finishing our third round…
“We’re heading into our winter break holiday, and we’ll have practice. Hopefully, we’ll have the third round completed when we compete in Shelby. I’m excited to see what the season finishes.
“My team did a fantastic job this weekend.”