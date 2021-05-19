HART — Mason County Central’s boys golf team was able to field a complete team Wednesday at the West Michigan Conference jamboree hosted by Hart at Colonial Golf Club.
Whitehall won the jamboree with a 173, and co-medalist honors were earned by Steve Cullen and Evan Mikkelson as the each shot a 38.
The Spartans scored a 268 and were led by Kolden Myer with a 53. Jacob Maidens scored a 71, and Ryan Budzynski and Wyatt Green each shot a 72.
HART — Mason County Central’s boys golf team was able to field a complete team Wednesday at the West Michigan Conference jamboree hosted by Hart at Colonial Golf Club.
Whitehall won the jamboree with a 173, and co-medalist honors were earned by Steve Cullen and Evan Mikkelson as the each shot a 38.
The Spartans scored a 268 and were led by Kolden Myer with a 53. Jacob Maidens scored a 71, and Ryan Budzynski and Wyatt Green each shot a 72.