DETROIT — Standing across from Mason County Central’s Andrew Quinn on Saturday was the reigning Division 4 champion at 285 pounds, who also hadn’t lost in two seasons.
Despite a near-perfect record of his own, Quinn likely wasn’t the favorite to most. But he had other ideas.
The senior scored a reversal in the second period and quickly transitioned it into a pinfall against New Lothrop’s Isiah Pasik to earn his first MHSAA Finals title.
Dealing with a small team at Mason County Central, Quinn (51-1) credited the victory over Pasik (46-1) to his coaching staff, family, and friends who have all put time on the mat with him.
“I’ve got three older brothers up there watching me. They have pushed me my whole life,” Quinn said. “There’s tons of people that came to the wrestling room to help me out. We don’t have a big team, so I get to beat up on these guys (the coaches) every day.
“There’s tons of people to thank. I didn’t do it alone.”
With the championship, Quinn joined six others from Mason County to win individual state champions including four other Spartans.
Other Spartans to win championships were Jacob Shoop (2017, Division 3, 152 pounds), Mike Root (1986, Class C, 167 pounds), Rod Cameron (1979, Class C, 165 pounds) and Jeff Henry (1977, Class C, 138 pounds).
Two Ludington wrestlers won state titles: Joel Trim (1997, Division 2, 160 pounds) and Jeff Krause (1983, Class B, 119 pounds).