SHELBY — The Mason County Central boys and girls track teams split a pair of West Michigan Conference duals Tuesday to open the 2021 season in Shelby.
The Spartans’ boys defeated Shelby, 89-39, but lost to Hart, 96-40. The girls team defeated Shelby, 77-15, and the Pirates won, 77-38. Hart’s boys beat Shelby, 101-34, and the girls won against Shelby, 99-8.
“The boys ran well,” said Central boys coach Patrick Nelson. “It was nice to see them competing for the first in time in (more than) two years. (We) had several people step up and run events they were not used to, and the (400-meter) relay team of Nick Trivisonno, Riley McLouth, Ethan Wood and Xander Gajeski performed well.”
Max Nichols of Mason County Central was the overall winner in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet. He also won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.72 seconds.
Gajeski won the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Hart’s boys picked up overall victories from Kellen Kimes in the shot put and pole vault.
For the girls. Nelson said Nyah Tyron ran well in the hurdles events, clocking times of 16.3 and 47.19 seconds in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdle events, respectively.
“All of the girls ran well.”
Tyron also won the 200-meter dash.
Central’s Amya Battice won the discus and the shot put, too.