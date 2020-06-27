Mason County Central sports conditioning: Mason County Central is hosting an hour-long, outdoors conditioning session from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, behind Mason County Central High School for fall sports athletes. The sessions are open to all students going into the seventh through 12th grades. A COVID-19 screening will be done, including temperature checks. Each participant must bring their own water bottle.
MCC sports conditioning
