MUSKEGON — Mason County Central went 2-1 in its wrestling quad in Orchard View Friday night.
The Spartans topped Grand Rapids Christian, 34-12, and Muskegon Catholic, 33-30, and fell to Orchard View, 42-30.
"We out-wrestled and out-hustled in every match today," said head coach Kendel Trim. "I was really impressed with the boys today. The duals were all loud and fun, and we really stuck together as a team throughout the day."
Andrew Quinn and Carter Hirschfeld each went 3-0 improving their records to 20-1 and 18-3, respectively, while Ethan Wood won all three matches with pins.
Freshmen Aiden Hirschfeld and Gaven Wagner also went 3-0 Friday night with Zane McCabe finishing 2-1 on the day.
Central will travel to Whitehall on Wednesday for its final conference dual of the season.