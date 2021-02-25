HOLTON — The Mason County Central wrestling team traveled to Holton Wednesday night for a quad match versus the Red Devils, Shelby and Whitehall and lost all three matches.
With a banged up squad, Central coach Kendall Trim said he thought his guys wrestled fairly well Wednesday night against some tough competition.
"I like the direction we're going," said Trim. "I tell the boys the most important thing, win or lose, is that you use each match to improve. If you aren't doing that you are falling behind."
Picking up a pair of wins for the Spartans were Zane McCabe, Carter Hirschfeld and Andrew Quinn, while Aiden Hirschfeld and Ethan Wood each tallied a win.
The Spartans compete again on Saturday as they head to Fremont.