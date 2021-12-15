HART — Mason County Central's wrestling team split its West Michigan Conference duals Wednesday evening in Hart, defeating sport newcomer Oakridge and falling to the host Pirates.
The Spartans defeated Oakridge, 54-6, and lost to Hart, 58-18.
"A lot of our wrestlers had good matches against Hart, but we are just not quite there yet," said Central coach Kendall Trim. "It was also good to see Oakridge field a team. I always like to see the sport of wrestling expanding."
Three Spartans were undefeated with 2-0 records Wednesday: Hunter Sanford at 112 pounds, Aiden Hirschfeld at 119 pounds and Andrew Quinn at 285 pounds.
Also earning victories were Jacob Maidens at 125 pounds, Zane McCabe at 130, Coulter Kirchner at 135, Raiden Keefer at 189, Ethan Horacek at 215 and Gradyn Wilson at 285.
The Spartans return to the mat on Saturday when travel back to Hart for the Mark Bosse Invitational.