FREMONT — The Mason County Central wrestling team wrestled duals at Fremont Saturday, falling to Ravenna, Belding and the host Packers, but the Spartans are finding some success with individual grapplers.
"With only half the weight classes filled, we struggle obviously in dual meets. The other teams are missing weights as well, and we tend to be the team to chase matches," said Central coach Kendal Trim. "Most of the guys have wrestled at least one match up a weight, but some have wrestled several. They have a great attitude about it, and the kids want the challenge. And it is paying off for them having wrestled good competition."
Andrew Quinn and Carter Hirshfeld each went 3-0 for the day, with Quinn getting a victory over a state-ranked opponent from Belding.
"They are both wrestling extremely well and are still improving which is very important," Trim said. "A lot of times wrestlers will get to the skill level that Andrew and Carter have and they start to plateau. Both wrestlers continue to work on new skills and to refine old ones. This will pay dividends into the future."
Zane McCabe, a 119-pound freshman, also picked up a victory against a state-ranked foe. He has wrestled several matches at 130 pounds, Trim said.
"Getting the chance to get to 119 (pounds) really allowed him to wrestle more his style and should give him some confidence going forward. He looked really good (Saturday) and this was also an important win because it was against a conference and divisional opponent," Trim said. "Zane went 2-1 on the day."
Ethan Wood went 2-1 on the day with his two victories coming by win of pin.
The Spartans wrestle again on Tuesday at Ravenna.