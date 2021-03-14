ALLENDALE — Mason County Central's wrestling team wrapped up the regular season with duals Friday in Allendale against Zeeland East, Howard City Tri-County and the host Falcons.
The Spartans dropped all three, but coach Kendall Trim saw the matches as a good stepping stone for this week's playoffs.
"We saw several high-caliber wrestlers this Friday, and I think we are wrestling at a level right now that should lead to individual success in the postseason," Trim said.
Andrew McQuinn will take a 25-2 record into the postseason after going 3-0 Friday. Zane McCabe, a 119-pound freshman, went 2-1 and improved to 15-12 for the season. Carter Hirshfeld, a 145-pound junior, picked up a win for a 22-5 record. Ethan Wood (14-13), a junior, and freshman 112-pounder Aiden Hirschfeld each earned wins.
"We have had good competition all season, and the boys have worked really hard," Trim said. "I believe we have done the work to be successful in this first postseason week. We have done everything we can.
"Now, we have to go out and perform next week, and I feel confident that our wrestlers are ready for the challenge this next week."