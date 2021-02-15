SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's wrestling team opened the 2021 season with a quad Saturday at home against Remus Chippewa Hills, LeRoy Pine River and Muskegon Catholic.
"We wrestled pretty well," said Spartans coach Kendall Trim. "For five days of on-the-mat practice, we looked pretty good against some real tough competition. Chippewa Hills and Pine River are both top-10 ranked teams in their divisions."
Junior Andrew Quinn was 3-0 at 215 pounds to lead the team.
"He looked very good," Trim said. "Nice start to the season. Andrew had three pins, including (against) a state-ranked wrestler from Pine River."
Aiden Hirschfeld, a freshman at 112 pounds, went 2-1 in his first action on the varsity team.
"He looked really good. (He) even surprised me a little bit with how well he wrestled," Trim said.
Also picking up victories were junior 145-pounder Carter Hirschfeld, junior 135-pounder Ethan Wood, freshman 125-pounder Zane McCabe and freshman 119-pounder Gavin Wagner.
"The boys looked good. We saw some good things out of them. We have a lot to work on, but with the constraints put on us, I think we did really well. The things we need to fix are things we can fix," Trim said. "Our attitudes and work ethics are looking good and will pay off in the end."