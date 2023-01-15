LEROY — Mason County Central’s wrestling team went 1-4 at the Pine River Fallen Bucks Tournament Saturday in LeRoy.

June Zane McCabe (27-0) and sophomore Hunter Sanford (24-3) each went undefeated at 126 and 113 pounds, respectively.

“Hunter defeated Jordan Nelson (No. 13, Division 4) in his best match of the day,” said Central coach Kendel Trim. “Zane McCabe also defeated two ranked wrestlers in his road to 5-0. He defeated Jericho Holmes (No. 10, Division 4) of Pine River and Ty Thomas (No. 16, Division 3) of Hart.

“Hunter and Zane are both wrestling real well right now,” Trim continued. “We are scoring points and pushing the pace which is important as we get closer to the post season.”

Freshman Parker Overmyer (157 pounds), freshman Aiden Soper (165) and sophomore Gradyn Wilson (heavyweight) all went 3-2.

“All of these guys are learning and right now that is the most important thing.”

In the girls round-robin, Nyveah Wendt went 4-1. Wendt’s sole loss was to fifth-ranked Natalie Gibson of Remus Chippewa Hills, 5-2.

“Nyveah is looking really sharp and is really become a complete wrestler.”

Mason County Central is back in action with a West Michigan Conference dual at Montague.