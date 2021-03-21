CARSON CITY — A pair of juniors at Mason County Central punched their ticket to the regional tournament after finishing as the runner-up in their respective weight classes at the MHSAA Division 4 individual wrestling district at Carson City-Crystal.
Central junior Carter Hirschfeld took second at 140 pounds, and junior Andrew Quinn was the runner-up at 215 pounds.
“Both guys wrestled exceptionally well,” said Central coach Kendall Trim.”They both ran into top-ranked guys in the finals, but that gives us something to train for this next week.”
Cole Hanson of Carson City-Crystal earned the win against Hirschfeld (26-6).
Delton Kellogg’s Caden Ferris picked up the victory against Quinn (26-3). Quinn did not wrestle until the semifinals, and he quickly pinned his opponent to reach the championship match.
The pair will make a return trip to Carson City where the qualifiers from that district will face the qualifiers from the New Lothrop district.
The duo were nearly joined by two teammates at 112 pounds. Jacob Maidens (2-3) lost his initial match, but won a consolation match to reach the semifinals. But he was not able to get past Hesperia’s Alex Sayer. Aiden Hirschfeld (16-17) won his opening match, but lost in the quarterfinals. In the consolation bracket, he won his first match before falling to Delton-Kelogg’s Gage Vincent.
The same thing happened at 119 pounds. Freshman Zane McCabe (17-14) reached the consolation semifinals before falling. He dropped a 3-2 decision to Vermontville Maple Valley’s Andrew Appelman in the consolation semifinals. Freshman Gaven Wagner (11-16) lost in the consolation semfinals to Lakeview’s Bryce Jacobs.
Junior Ethan Wood (16-16) fell to the consolation bracket with a loss in the semifinals to eventual champion Jaron Johnson of Carson City-Crystal. Wood then dropped a consolation semifinal match to Delton-Kellogg’s Vinnie Quick.