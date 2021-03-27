CARSON CITY — Mason County Central junior Andrew Quinn is headed back to the MHSAA Division 4 state individual wrestling tournament after taking third at 215 pounds in a regional hosted at Carson City-Crystal.
Quinn (29-4) started his day with a 15-1 major decision against Hemlock’s Jeremy Wazny. He then met up with New Lothrop senior Camden Orr where Orr earned a 14-4 major decision.
Quinn bounced back in the consolation bracket with a 4-2 decision against Saginaw Swan Valley’s David Jahnke. It earned Quinn a match with another Orr from New Lothrop, sophomore Grayson Orr. Quinn took a 6-5 victory in the third-place match.
Central junior Carter Hirschfeld saw his season come to a close. The 140-pounder started the day with a pin of St. Louis freshman Josh Dew in 1:15, but lost by a major decision to New Lothrop senior Andrew Krupp to be sent to the consolation round. Hirschfeld was paired with Hemlock senior J.D. Schnell, and Schnell advanced because of an undisclosed injury to Hirschfeld. Schnell finished fourth.
Hirsfeld finished the season 27-8.
Quinn will return to action on Saturday, April 3, for the MHSAA Division 4 individual wrestling state tournament at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. Unlike in previous years where the state tournament had all divisions in one site and spread out over three days such as Ford Field and at the Palace of Auburn Hills before that, this year’s state tournament will be one day.