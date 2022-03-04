DETROIT — Mason County Central’s Andrew Quinn is looking to add his name to the history books as the 285-pound senior will be wrestling for an individual state championship today at Ford Field.
Quinn went 3-0 on the first day of the two-day MHSAA individual wrestling tournament in Division 4 at 285 pounds. He scored pins in his first two matches, including a pin in 29 seconds in the state quarterfinals. He reached the championship match on a 5-3 decision.
Quinn takes a 50-1 record up against New Lothrop’s Isiah Pasik (46-0), an undefeated senior.
Hunter Sanford, a freshman at 112 pounds, made his way to the state semifinals where he fell by a 6-0 decision to Manchester’s Jacob Bunn. Sanford (48-5), will wrestle either New Lothrop’s Daven Lockwood or Grass lakes’ Sam Edie in the consolation semifinals today.
Zane McCabe went 1-2. He dropped his first match by major decision, but came back with a 6-0 victory in his first consolation match. He was pinned in his next match to wrap his sophomore season with a 44-14 record.
Division 3
Hart’s Mason Cantu is also looking for a state championship today, wrestling for the crown in Division 3 at 145 pounds.
Cantu, a senior, will take a 48-1 record up against Dundee’s Aiden Davis. Davis (42-0) is a junior. Cantu pinned his first opponent in 57 seconds and back-to-back decisions put him in the championship match.
Hart’s Leo Guadarrama picked up back-to-back victories at 215 pounds, but lost by sudden victory to Gladwin’s Hunter Huguelet. Guadarrama (47-3) is in the consolation semifinals and will wrestle either Nicholas Meli of Pontiac Notre Dame Prep or Saginaw Swan Valley’s David Hernandez.
The Pirates’ Trayce Tate lost both of his matches at 119 pounds, both by decision. The junior finished 37-7. Zane Thomas also went 0-2 at 160 pounds. The junior finished 35-17.
Girls wrestling
In the girls bracket, Central’s Nyveah Wendt went 0-2 at 105 pounds. She dropped her opening match by a 6-0 decision and followed it up with a 4-3 loss. Wendt, a freshman, went 11-8 this season.