HARTLAND — Mason County Central’s Nyveah Wendt will be a part of the history-making MHSAA girls individual wrestling state tournament in two weeks after finishing third at a regional Sunday in Hartland.
Wendt, a 105-pound freshman opened her day with back-to-back victories, including a pin in the quarterfinals.
“Nyvaeh really wrestled better and better as the day went on,” said Central coach Kendel Trim. “This was a huge tournament. Most brackets were 16-women brackets, but she was in one of a handful of 32-women brackets. I told her not to worry how many girls there were because she only needed to beat two. She focused and won her first two matches putting her in the semifinals and guaranteeing her a spot in the state finals in two weeks at Ford Field.”
Eventual champion Sunni LaFond of Gaylord pinned her in the semifinals. In the consolation bracket, Wendt scored back-to-back pins, including pinning Sharla Juhas of Ovid-Elsie for third place.
“This is exciting,” Trim said. “This will be the first time the girls will wrestle (in a girls-only bracket) with the boys at the MHSAA individual (wrestling) finals.”
Wendt is now 28-23.