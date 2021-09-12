BUCKLEY — Mason County Eastern’s boys cross country team won the Buckley Invitational Saturday morning while the Cardinals’ girls finished fourth.
“The guys ran (well). They beat Frankfort by close to 10 points,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “Nate (Wing) won the race, which I was surprised.”
Knizacky said Wing ran with a twisted ankle, and it was swollen as he stepped to the starting line. The Cardinals also added a new face to the lineup, Dakota Matzen.
“He’s a 10th-grader. That’s good news that he decided to come out,” Knizacky said. “We should have a decent six (runners).”
The Cardinals had three runners in the top 10 with Eli Shoup third and Alex Tyndall ninth.
The girls team finished behind three schools it will run against at the MHSAA Division 4 regional later this fall, Frankfort, Lake Leelanau St. Mary and Maple City Glen Lake.
Knizacky said a day of tough training last Thursday may have played a role in how the Cardinals fared. However, he was glad to see a newcomer run well in her first race.
“I was really happy with Elizabeth (Logan on Saturday),” he said. “She’s only been training for about a week and a half.”
Boys team results: Mason County Eastern 37, Frankfort 47, Buckley 80, Lansing Waverly 82, Grand Traverse Academy 98
Mason County Eastern: 1-Nate Wing, 17:49.73. 3-Eli Shoup, 18:23.15. 9-Alex Tyndall, 19:13.46. 12-Clay Shoup, 19:37.78. 21-Dakota Matzen, 20:31.11. 24-Keeton Capling, 20:52.95. 29-Henry Malburg, 21:43.72. 37-Trevor Stimes, 22:16.73. 43-Ron Hasenbank, 23:30.39.
Girls team results: Frankfort 57, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 64, Maple City Glen Lake 71, Mason County Eastern 80, Grand Traverse Academy 101, Bear Lake/Onekama 124
Mason County Eastern: 7-Lucy Shoup, 23:14.74. 14-Olivia Wing, 24:02.11. 21-Sydney Gage, 25:14.55. 27-Amelia Malburg, 26:47.06. 29-Elizabeth Logan, 27:04.25. 33-Isabella Gulembo, 27:39.98. 36-Kennady Tyler, 28:21.50. 38-Kirsten Bacon, 28:36.73. 40-Amelia Stewart, 29:33.28. 52-Abigail Logan, 37:59.27.