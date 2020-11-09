BROOKLYN — Mason County Eastern’s boys cross country team finished eighth at the MHSAA Division 4 state meet Saturday at Brooklyn’s Michigan International Speedway.
The Cardinals were edged by seven points by Deckerville and 10 points by Webberville in the final talley. Carson City-Crystal won the state championship. Breckenridge finished second followed by Concord.
“Eighth is nothing to be disappointed about,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “We were a little off. What caused it? Who knows… (The seniors) felt bad, which was understandable… How can you be disappointed in a group of seniors that has been a heck of a good run.”
Sophomore Nate Wing led the Cardinals with a time of 17:43.54 as he was 22nd in his race, 29th overall. His finish gave him All-State honors.
“Super-proud of Nate,” he said. “It’s nice to come back with an All-State recognition.”
Sophomore Nelson Damkoehler was the second-best runner for Eastern (18:04.60) as he was 43rd followed by senior Mateo Barnett (83rd, 18:39.91), junior Eli Shoup (86th, 18:42.41) and senior Henry Hybza (112th, 18:57.76). Seniors Neal Stewart (132nd, 19:14.31) and Raul Hernandez (174th, 19:51.73) ran but did not factor into Eastern’s team score.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were two races per gender in each division. The first race pitted the regional champions and runners-up while the second race had the third place team from each regional and the individual qualifiers from each regional.
Knizacky reflected on a solid run by the group of seniors the team had.
“The seniors have brought back 34 trophies. There were three league championships, two regional titles. A Class D third place finish (at the coaches meet in Shepherd),” he said. “Three times they were state qualifiers and twice they finished in the top nine.
“It’s a sad, sad deal losing these guys.”
Pentwater’s Abie VanDuinen, a freshman, was 110th overall with a time of 18:56.43.
“Super-proud of Abie for his performance, but he was a little disappointed with his time,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “Most people don’t run their (personal record) at the state meet. It was warm out there… I think he ranked in the 130s before the race.
“It was a great experience and I’m looking forward to what’s coming in the future.”
In the girls Division 4 races, Mason County Eastern freshman Olivia Wing finished 92nd with a time of 22:25.90.
“Olivia had a good year of experience,” Knizacky said. “I think her time wasn’t the best, but very few do that on that course.”