BUCKLEY — Mason County Eastern’s boys cross country team finished as the runner-up to McBain at the Buckley Invitational Saturday morning in Buckley.
The Cardinals had three runners in the top 10, led by Eli Shoup. Nate Wing and Henry Hybza also were in the top 10. In the 60-runner field, Eastern’s runners finished 33rd or better.
“Everybody had some really good times,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “McBain beat us, again. They’re a good school.”
Knizacky said the runners competed in the rain the entire time, but it was a fairly light rain.
Eastern’s girls team also saw several runners improve on their times as well.
“Sidney Gage dropped three minutes,” Knizacky said. “She’s a smooth runner. Once she gets her endurance built, she’s going to push Olivia (Wing). I expect some good things from here… She had a really good race.
“Everybody ran a better race,” he said.
Boys team results: McBain 40, Mason County Eastern 59, Gaylord North Trails 92, Manton 105, Buckley 133, Frankfort 147, Kingsley 175, Leland 206, Suttons Bay 241, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 254, Brethren 271
Mason County Eastern: 3-Eli Shoup, 16:43. 4-Nate Wing, 16:51. 10-Henry Hybza, 17:25. 19-Mateo Barnett, 18:18. 23-Clay Shoup, 18:42. 26-Neal Stewart, 18:47. 33-Raul Hernandez, 19:22.
Girls team results: McBain 45, Kingsley 56, Manton 102, Gaylord North Trails 129, Buckley 154, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 161, Mason County Eastern 165, Brethren 171, Frankfort 183, Leland 261.
Mason County Eastern: 17-Olivia Wing, 21:51. 21-Sydney Gage, 22:28. 39-Amelia Malburg, 24:51. 41-Kennady Tyler, 25:28. 47-Amelia Stewart, 26:14.
Laker Invitational
SPRING LAKE — Ludington’s cross country teams ran at the Laker Invitational Saturday in Spring Lake.
Craig Fuller led the Orioles’ effort as he finished 16th in the event that featured a handful of larger schools such as Grand Haven, Kalamazoo Central and Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills. Ludington’s girls team was led by Olivia Andersen, who was 22nd.
Boys team results: Grand Haven 46, Otsego 47, Spring Lake 67, Kalamazoo Central 94, Plainwell 140, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 155, Ludington 188.
Ludington: 16-Craig Fuller, 17:27.36. 48-Evan Walls, 19:27.18. 52-Andrew Talsma, 19:52.09. 63-Charles Austin, 22;04.86. 64-Hayden Madl, 22:20.30. 66-Jack Jubar, 23:24.70. 67-Aleksander deMorrow, 25:44.03.
Girls team results: Otsego 34, Grand Haven 71, Spring Lake 84, Plainwell 112, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 114, Kalamazoo Central 136, Ludington 183.
Ludington: 22-Olivia Andersen, 22:12.64. 40-Hailey Stowe, 23:51.70. 43-Mackenzie Keillor, 24:10.64. 56-Emma Klein, 27:02.60. 57-Rachel Sarto, 27:32.04. 59-Gabrielle Hockenberg, 28:39.02. 60-Genevieve Lux, 38:25.77.
Marion Steeplechase
MARION — Pentwater’s cross country teams ran at the Marion Steeplechase Saturday — a combination of a 5-kilometer run and a 2-mile run.
The Falcons’ boys ran in the 5-kilometer race, led by Abie VanDuinen. The girls ran in the two-mile race, led by Abby Hughes.
Pentwater boys (5-kilometer): 7-Abie VanDuinen, 20:29.78. 15-Mitchel Davis, 23:24.27. 16-James Davis, 23:24.27. 19-Jordan Bales, 24:08.50.
Pentwater girls (2-mile): 19-Abby Hughes, 20:32.00. 21-Ireland Breitner, 22:35.81.