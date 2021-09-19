EVART — Mason County Eastern’s boys cross country team finished second in its division and third overall Saturday at the Evart Invitational.
Overall, Reed City was the meet winner with Gaylord North Trails Homeschool finishing second. Eastern was third overall followed by Mount Pleasant Central Michigan Homeschool.
“We’ve got too big of a spread (between times),” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky of his boys. “We’ll have to revamp our training.”
Nate Wing was the race runner-up.
The girls team ran with without Sydney Gage, who was out with an illness, Knizacky said. The girls team finished sixth overall. The girls team was led by Lucy Shoup, who finished sixth.
Boys overall team standings: Reed City 54, Gaylord North Trails Homeschool 76, Mason County Eastern 92, Mount Pleasant Central Michigan Homeschool 138, Blanchard Montabella 143, Morley-Stanwood 171, Grand Traverse Academy 178, Harrison 186, Fowler 186, Evart 226, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 252, Marion 328.
Mason County Eastern boys: 2-Nate Wing, 18:07.39. 10-Eli Shoup, 18:54.31. 26-Peter Hybza, 19:51.07. 33-Clay Shoup, 20:21.06. 37-Dakota Matzen, 20:45.83. 50-Keeton Capling, 21:09.62. 59-Ron Hasenbank, 21:56.00. 60-Henry Malburg, 22:00.12.
Girls overall team standings: Fowler 69, Reed City 84, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 91, Gaylord North Trails Homeschool 101, Vestaburg 104, Mason County Eastern 117, Grand Traverse Academy 183, Morley-Stanwood 196, Mancelona 206, Mount Pleasant Central Michigan Homeschool 278.
Mason County Eastern girls: 6-Lucy Shoup, 23:02.96. 13-Olivia Wing, 23:39.78. 29-Elizabeth Logan, 25:13.24. 32-Isabella Gulembo, 25:24.03. 50-Amelia Malburg, 27:31.51. 52-Kirsten Bacon, 27:45.46. 56-Amelia Stewart, 28:28.40. 83-Abigail Logan, 34:20.40.