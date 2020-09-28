BUCKLEY — Mason County Eastern’s boys cross country team finished third at the Buckley Invitational Saturday behind LeRoy Pine River and the host Bears.
Pine River had four runners in the top six to secure the victory with Buckley getting three runners in the top 11.
Eastern was led by Nate Wing, who finished third, with Henry Hybza taking 10th in the 60-runner field.
Mason County Eastern did not have a full team for the girls, and the Cardinals were led by Oliva Wing, who was sixth.
Boys team results: LeRoy Pine River 37, Buckley 60, Mason County Eastern 70, Frankfort 82, Grand Traverse Academy 105, Harrison 157, Leland 170, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 209.
Mason County Eastern boys: 3-Nate Wing, 17:29. 10-Henry Hybza, 18:38. 14-Eli Shoup, 18:55. 22-Neal Stewart, 19:48. 26-Raul Hernandez, 19;59. 30-Clay Shoup, 20:20.
Girls team results: LeRoy Pine River 34, Grand Traverse Academy 36, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 50.
Mason County Eastern girls: 6-Olivia Wing, 23:12. 19-Sydney Gage, 25:50. 27-Amelia Malburg, 26:55. 29-Kennady Tyler, 27:07.