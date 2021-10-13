MESICK — Mason County Eastern’s cross country teams completed their sweep of the Western Michigan D League Wednesday night as both the Cardinals boys and girls squads won the championship race in Mesick.
The double victories marks the first time since 2004 that both squads at Eastern have won the the league title in the same season.
“Everybody ran good,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “I had some kids run some nice times. Payton (Haynes) ran extremely hard. She’s only been training for the past two weeks.
“We’ve got some good squads.”
The league awards the top seven runners as first team all-conference and the next seven runners as second team all-conference. Eastern had six boys in the top 14, led by league champion Eli Shoup and league runner-up Nate Wing. For the girls, the Cardinals had six runners in the top 14, led by league runner-up Lucy Shoup and third-place runner Olivia Wing.
“I can’t really pin it on one person because everybody ran well. We got a lot of first and second team all-conference (selections),” Knizacky said.
Pentwater coach Erika Fatura also was thrilled with her team’s showing.
“We had an awesome meet,” Fatura said. “We had two first-team all-conference runners with Abie VanDuinen and Mitchel Daniels. James Davis was second-team all-conference and Anna VanDuinen was second team. We haven’t had that many conference honors in a long, long time.”
Overall, the Falcons registered seven personal-best times on Mesick’s course and there were two season-best times.
“We ran some really good times (Wednesday),” Fatura said. “They looked really strong and there was a lot of positive energy.”
The Cardinals and Falcons boy run again Saturday at the Hart and Sole Invitational hosted by Hart.
Boys team results: Mason County Eastern 20, Pentwater 46, Marion 66
Mason County Eastern boys: 1-Eli Shoup, 17:27.5. 2-Nate Wing, 17:29.4. 6-Peter Hybza, 18:58.6. 8-Clay Shoup, 19:44.0. 13-Henry Malburg, 21:31.7. 14-Ron Hasenbank, 21:36.5. 15-Keeton Capling, 21:43.2.
Pentwater boys: 5-Abe VanDuinen, 18:37.5. 7-Mitchel Daniels, 19:17.8. 10-James Davis, 19:59.3. 17-Eli Powers, 23:21.4. 19-Leonardo Lozano, 23:36.5. 20-Shane Roberts, 23:40.2. 21-Campbell Miller, 23:44.9. 22-Jack Roberts, 25:43.6.
Girls team results: Mason County Eastern 21, Bear Lake/Onekama 53, Pentwater 65
Mason County Eastern girls: 2-Lucy Shoup, 23:33.6. 3-Olivia Wing, 22:28.8. 7-Elizabeth Logan, 23:23.3. 8-Sydney Gage, 23:24.8. 11-Amelia Malburg, 24:06.6. 13-Isabella Gulembo, 24:42.9. 16-Payton Haynes, 26:01.2. 17-Amelia Stewart, 24:18.5. 18-Kristen Bacon, 27:31.9. 29-Abigail Logan, 34:59.7.
Pentwater: 14-Anna VanDuinen, 25:17.2. 15-Emily Schwarz, 25:57.3. 25-Evalena Jerzual, 30:40.1. 27-Ireland Breitner, 31:40.1. 31-Mackenna Hasil, 37:30.4.