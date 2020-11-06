Mason County Eastern’s boys cross country team is starting to make its journey to Michigan International Speedway for Saturday’s MHSAA state cross country meet.
The Cardinals are running in the Division 4 races Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn. Ludington’s Craig Fuller will be the first local runner to set foot at MIS as he participates in the Division 2 race today. Hart’s boys and girls cross country teams — ranked No. 1 respectively in Division 3 — will be running Saturday morning at MIS. Pentwater’s Abie VanDuinen also is running as an individual in the boys Division 4 races.
For Eastern, Cardinals coach Ben Knizacky said all of the work in preparation is done, and now the boys team is resting up ahead of Saturday’s races.
“We ran a lot of speed work on Monday. They were doing those half-mile sprints on Darr Road. Tuesday, we went to a easy 6-mile jog,” Knizacky said. “(Wednesday), we did a 4-mile jog. (Thursday), we just went for a three mile jog. (Today), we will walk a little bit. We went and backed it off so their (bodies are) recovered. We want to get a little bit of a recovery for something big like this.”
Eastern is going to be running from the No. 8 box at the state meet, and officials are placing each team in every other starting box. Right beside the Cardinals will be the No. 1-ranked boys team in the state, Saugatuck.
“We’ll have a good pacesetter. Saugatuck is right next to us. Of all of the years that Saugatuck has to drop down (from Division 3), it’s this year. If you take them out of the mix, it looks a little bit sweeter (for Eastern).”
Knizacky has looked over the pre-race reports on how the race may go. Eastern is projected to finish in a tie with Concord for third place. But, the Cardinals’ grouping — the time difference and placing difference between their first and fifth runners — could help them out. Plus, Eastern’s team features a top 7 that could group close together in time and placing.
“We hope to come in tight. We came in right around a minute at regionals from (No.) 1 to 5. It was 1:05. If we can, in some way, we can tighten it up to somewhere to 50 to 45 seconds, it’s going to be a big key. Because, at that race, every 10 seconds you can cut off probably eight points or better because there are so many people (running).”
This year, because of COVID-19, there will be two races. Eastern is in the race that pits the regional champions and regional runners-up. The third place team at each regional and each regional’s individual qualifiers are running in a separate race immediately after the first race. The times will be used in the two races to determine a state champion and team placings.
Because of the separate races, it will lead to fewer runners. Knizacky said having less traffic between the runners should assist in times.
The boys are focused more than excited, he said.
“Every one of them, except for Mateo (Barnett) has been there. They know what to expect,” he said. “They know the course. They know it’s tough. It’s not like a shellshocked thing. I’m hoping it will help out with the familiarity of things.”
Eastern also had an individual qualifier in Olivia Wing.
“For Olivia, it’s an experience thing,” Knizacky said. “That’s why I was hoping for Sydney (Gage) to get there, also. I expect those girls to be there as a team (next year). It would be nice to have girls other than Olivia.”
In traditional years, the Division 4 races kick off the day of races at MIS. This year, the Division 4 races wrap up the two days worth of races. The weather is forecasted to be nice and pleasant, Knizacky said, and he said it will be good.
“It didn’t have to be the 10 o’clock race. I know there’s times where you have to scrape the frost of the windshields to get there,” Knizacky said.