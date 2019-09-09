BUCKLEY — Mason County Eastern’s boys cross country team finished second to Lansing Waverly at the Buckley Invitational Saturday morning.

“We did well. You like to see guys in the 18s. We’ll get there. (The) 19s are OK for now,” Eastern coach Ben Knizacky said. “We’re trying to get into the 18s. The top three are doing for us. We have to get our (fourth) and (fifth runner) up there.

“Our goal is not where we’re at. Our goal is to be league and regional (champions). We’ve got to (our fourth) and (fifth) down in there.”

