EVART — Mason County Eastern’s boys won the Evart Invitational at Springhill Camps Saturday with its top five runners all in the top 10 and taking the top three places in the small school division.

Nate Wing was the small school race winner with Henry Hybza and Eli Shoup in at second and third place. Daniel Knizacky and Till Meister rounded out Eastern’s top five runners.

