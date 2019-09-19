MESICK — Mason County Eastern’s boys cross country team won the first Western Michigan D League jamboree Wednesday afternoon at Mesick as the Cardinals had their top six runners at 12th or better.

Only the top five factor into the scoring, but the grouping could not have been better for the Cardinals. The top six were within one minute, 50 seconds of each other, and the top five were within one minute, 29 seconds.

