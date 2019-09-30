FRUITPORT — Mason County Eastern's boys cross country team scored a win Saturday when it won the Fruitport Invitational at Rycenga Park in Fruitport.

The Cardinals edged Mona Shores for the top honors with host Fruitport third. Mason County Eastern had the benefits of its top five runners finishing in the top 16. Plus, Nate Wing, Eli Shoup and Henry Hybza finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.