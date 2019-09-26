MARION — Mason County Eastern’s boys cross country team won the second Western Michigan D League jamboree of the season, scoring 23 points and having its top five inside the first 11 slots.

Walkerville’s Shane Acterhof and Alex Sheehy took the top two spots with Eastern’s Eli Shoup lead the Cardinals with a third-place finish. Nate Wing, Henry Hybza, Daniel Knizacky and Neal Stewart all were 11th or better.

