CUSTER — A cold offense in the second half hurt Mason County Eastern’s boys basketball in a non-conference 53-32 loss to Baldwin Friday night in Custer.
Eastern coach Mark Forner said they stuck to their plan most of the game but with the shortened bench, tired legs got the best of them.
“We wanted to slow the game down since they like to play a little faster. I thought we did a great job for three quarters but our guys just got tired there in the fourth,” Forner said.
After scoring five points on their first two possessions of the ball game, the Baldwin offense went cold in their next five possessions, coming up empty as they led 5–1 three minutes into the first quarter.
Eastern (3-10) responded with a 5-2 run over a two minute span to close the gap to just one point in the first quarter.
A three from Clay Shoup with 2:02 remaining in the first quarter gave the Cardinals a 9-8 lead in the closing minutes of the quarter.
The Panthers (10-1) ended the quarter on a 4-0 run to reclaim the lead as they took a 12-9 advantage into the second quarter.
Baldwin ramped up the pressure in the opening minutes of the second quarter, speeding up the Cardinals as it forced a pair of turnovers.
This in turn sparked a 7-3 run, forcing a Cardinal timeout as they trailed 19-12 with 5:11 remaining in the first half.
The stoppage seemed to settle the Cardinals down, scoring seven straight out of the timeout to knot the game back up at 19.
The Panthers lead got back up to five with a quick run over 2:34 seconds, but a layup from Eli Shoup at the buzzer had the Cardinals trailing by just three at the half, 24-21.
It was all Panthers to start the second half, as a pair of threes from Jesse Pancio and a three point play form Dylan Hibma stretched the lead out to 12 with 5:20 left in the third.
After the Panthers increased their lead to 14, Darin Steven broke the Cardinals cold spell with a three at the 3:34 mark to get Eastern on the board in the third quarter.
A pair of free throws from Brody Hays with 2:12 to play in the quarter proved to be the final points of the quarter, narrowing the Panther lead to nine heading into the fourth quarter.
Stever halted a 4-0 Panther run to start the fourth quarter with a three from the right wing to make it 39-29 Panthers with 6 minutes remaining in regulation.
That three from Stever didn’t phase the Panther offense as they came back with a 6-0 run, leading to a Cardinal timeout with 4:17 to play.
The Panther offense didn’t slow down coming out of the timeout, adding six more points to that run, giving them a 22 point lead.
That lead was too much to overcome as the Cardinals were unable to mount a comeback.
Clay and Eli Shoup led the Cardinals in the scoring column with 10 and nine each while Stever added six.
BALDWIN (53)
Palmer 1 2-2 4, Hibma 4 1-1 9, Lindsey 2 1-2 5, McKinney 3 1-2 9, Mock 2 0-0 4, McNeeley 2 1-2 5, Pancio 5 1-2 15, Jal. Hawkins 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 7-11 53.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (32)
C. Shoup 3 1-2 10, Stever 2 0-0 6, Hays 1 2-2 4, Troost 1 0-0 3, E. Shoup 4 1-2 9. Totals: 11 4-6 32.
Baldwin;12;12;11;18;—;53
MC Eastern;9;12;5;6;—;32
3-point goals—Baldwin (6): Pancio 4, McKinney 2. Mason County Eastern (6): C. Shoup 3, Stever 2, Troost. Total fouls—Baldwin 9, Mason County Eastern 10.