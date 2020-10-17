MIDLAND — Mason County Eastern’s equestrian team entered the final day of competition in sixth place in the C Division at the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association’s state tournament.
The Cardinals had 83 points after Friday’s competition with seven events to go. Goodrich was the leader with 190 points while Lowell was 40 points behind and Sanford Meridian 43 points and Vicksburg 44 points back.
Each division is broken down by the number of riders each team has, not be the size of the school.
Eastern scored a first-place in hunt seat fitting and showing by Kiana Blais, and it also had a first-place in Western riding and reining by Lydia Howe. The Cardinals also picked up 29 points in the saddle seat bareback competition as its best showing overall with all three girls — Blais, Lydia Howe and Hillary Howe — competing. They also had 18 points in the flag race by the Howe sisters and 16 points in the time event or stakes race, again with the Howe sisters competing.
The remaining events in the 17-event competition are saddle seat pattern, hunt seat equitation, hunt seat bareback, Western equitation, Western bareback, the cloverleaf race and the two-person relay.
The MIHA allows for watching live video of both arenas, and it can be found by going to www.miha.org/live-scores.