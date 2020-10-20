MIDLAND — Mason County Eastern’s equestrian team finished in sixth place in the C Division of the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association’s state competition over the weekend.
The Cardinals scored 159 points. Sanford Meridian won the state championship with 271 potions with Goodrich earning the reserve championship, or state runner-up, as it scored 258 points. Vicksburg was just two points behind Goodrich with 256 points.
Eastern picked up nearly half of its points on Saturday as it had 83 points after Friday’s competitions. Of that, 13 points was scored in the hunt seat bareback competition. Another 14 points was picked up in the cloverleaf race, and the team had 16 points in the two-person relay.
Lydia Howe and Hillary Howe competed in the hunt seat bareback. The duo also rode in the cloverleaf race, and they rode together in the two-person relay.
The Howes rode in the remaining competitions: saddle seat pattern, hunt seat equitation and Western bareback.